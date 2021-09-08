9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Berhalter swaps 5 starters for WCup qualifier vs Honduras

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 9:53 PM

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Forward Ricardo Pepi was given his U.S. national team debut as under-pressure coach Gregg Berhalter changed five starters for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras.

Defenders George Bello, Mark McKenzie and James Sands also were inserted into the lineup along with forward Josh Sargent.

They joined captain Christian Pulisic and midfielders Tyler Adams and Kellyn Acosta in what appeared to be a 3-5-2 formation.

The U.S. was coming off an opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador and a 1-1 tie against Canada at Nashville, Tennessee.

Pepi, Bello, McKenzie and Sands were making their World Cup qualifying debuts.

