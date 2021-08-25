AP Top WorldCup News at 7:10 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

FIFA reduces penalty on Mexico for anti-gay chants at games EXPLAINER: The Olympic soccer team that doesn’t quite exist El…

FIFA reduces penalty on Mexico for anti-gay chants at games EXPLAINER: The Olympic soccer team that doesn’t quite exist El Salvador asks to play qualifier in US amid virus surge South Korea beats Turkmenistan 5-0 in World Cup qualifier Portugal moves ‘home’ World Cup qualifier to Turin Report: Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros FIFA sets late-2021 target to pick 2026 World Cup cities Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR video Ronaldo plans ‘many years’ playing as 36th birthday looms Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.