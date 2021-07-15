Coronavirus News: Washington Monument reopens | Olivia Rodrigo encourages vaccination | Will we need booster shots? | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Soccer News » AP Top WorldCup News…

AP Top WorldCup News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

El Salvador asks to play qualifier in US amid virus surge

South Korea beats Turkmenistan 5-0 in World Cup qualifier

Portugal moves ‘home’ World Cup qualifier to Turin

Report: Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros

FIFA sets late-2021 target to pick 2026 World Cup cities

Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR video

Ronaldo plans ‘many years’ playing as 36th birthday looms

Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury

Abreu hits 3 HRs, 5 in 2 days; Chisox top Cubs, 7th W in row

4 games per day in group stage of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up