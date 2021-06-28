CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Switzerland beats France on penalties at Euro 2020

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 6:00 PM

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — France is out of the European Championship, and it was Kylian Mbappe that missed the penalty kick in the shootout.

Switzerland eliminated the World Cup champions 5-4 in the shootout after a 3-3 draw on Monday in the round of 16.

The Swiss will next play Spain in the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who left the team during the group stage to be with his wife for the birth of their daughter, made the decisive safe on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful.

It was the third game in the round of 16 game to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties.

Switzerland substitute Mario Gavranović forced extra time with a 90-th minute equalizer.

___

