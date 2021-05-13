CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Florida State beats Virginia in shootout in College Cup

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 11:22 PM

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Cristina Roque denied two Virginia penalty kicks and top-seeded Florida State advanced to the College Cup championship game in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw Thursday.

Teammates rushed Roque, a true freshman, after Gabby Carle buried her penalty and chanted “MVP! MVP!”

Florida State will face 11th-seeded Santa Clara, a 3-1 winner over second-seeded North Carolina in the second semifinal, in the championship Monday.

The Seminoles went 3-0 in the shootout. Virginia’s Alexa Spaanstra missed the first attempt, before Roque stopped attempts by Diana Ordonez and Taryn Torres.

The Seminoles have outscored their opponents 6-1 in the postseason. But Virginia, the only unseeded team in the semifinals, was determined.

The Cavaliers peppered Florida State Roque with shots but couldn’t break through in regulation and overtime. Roque made five saves.

Florida State won national titles in 2014 and 2018. The Seminoles secured a spot in the NCAA tournament last fall, when they won the ACC Tournament title with a 3-2 victory over North Carolina.

