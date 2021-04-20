CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Latest: COVID puts Denver men out of NCAA soccer tourney

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 11:59 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Omaha will represent the Summit League in the NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament starting next week because regular-season champion Denver is unable to participate because of COVID-19 protocols.

Omaha was next in line to represent the league because it was the regular-season runner-up. It will be the Mavericks’ first NCAA appearance since 2017.

Omaha will play at UNC-Greensboro in the first round April 29.

