Four Colombia players ruled out of match against the US

Four Colombians have ruled out of Monday’s match against the U.S. women’s soccer team because of coronavirus protocols.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said a Colombia team staff member tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Florida and after contract tracing three players were isolated. The three players tested negative for the virus.

The Colombian federation identified the players as midfielders Daniela Montoya, Diana Carolina Ospina and defender Carolina Arias.

A fourth player, midfielder Ana Gabriela Huertas, had inconclusive test results and was ruled out of the match.

The U.S. was set to play Colombia twice at Exploria Stadium. Should the Colombian players ruled out receive additional negative tests, they could be available to play in Friday’s match.

