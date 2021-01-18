INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Four Colombia players ruled out of match against the US

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 5:08 PM

Four Colombians have ruled out of Monday’s match against the U.S. women’s soccer team because of coronavirus protocols.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said a Colombia team staff member tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Florida and after contract tracing three players were isolated. The three players tested negative for the virus.

The Colombian federation identified the players as midfielders Daniela Montoya, Diana Carolina Ospina and defender Carolina Arias.

A fourth player, midfielder Ana Gabriela Huertas, had inconclusive test results and was ruled out of the match.

The U.S. was set to play Colombia twice at Exploria Stadium. Should the Colombian players ruled out receive additional negative tests, they could be available to play in Friday’s match.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

