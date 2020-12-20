CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » Soccer News » Milan forward Leão scores…

Milan forward Leão scores fastest goal in Serie A history

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 9:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SASSUOLO, Italy (AP) — AC Milan forward Rafael Leão scored the fastest goal in Serie A history on Sunday, netting after just six seconds at Sassuolo.

Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngster’s goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza’s Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu surged forward from kickoff and threaded the ball through to Leão, who fired it into the back of the net.

Serie A leader Milan was one point ahead of second-place Inter Milan going into Sunday’s matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up