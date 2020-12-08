CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » Soccer News » AP source: Qatar in…

AP source: Qatar in Euro World Cup qualifying for friendlies

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Qatar will gain more match experience ahead of hosting the World Cup by joining the qualifying group featuring European champion Portugal to play friendlies, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The arrangement provides Asian champion Qatar with 10 friendlies in Europe ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.

Opponents in Group A include Serbia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. Qatar is joining the only five-team qualifying group not featuring the UEFA Nations League finalists, while the other groups in Europe contain six sides.

Qatar receives an automatic berth as host.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

Lawmakers say they are willing to call special session to override Trump NDAA veto

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up