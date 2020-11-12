CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Charles Co. weighs tougher restrictions | Latest results across the region
The Latest: Another Hoffenheim player positive for virus

The Associated Press

November 12, 2020, 5:38 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

German soccer club Hoffenheim says a sixth player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hoffenheim says defender Kevin Vogt was found to be positive in a test taken Wednesday after an earlier sample gave an inconclusive result.

The whole team was placed in isolation on Wednesday.

Five other Hoffenheim players and two staff members have tested positive for the virus in the last week. Two of those players were only found to be positive after they had joined up with their national teams.

Two more Hoffenheim players were withdrawn from their national teams as a precaution despite testing negative.

