THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Soccer News » Manchester United announces cyber…

Manchester United announces cyber attack, systems shut down

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 5:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cyber criminals have attacked Manchester United’s systems, the English Premier League club said on Friday.

The northwest English club said it was confident “critical systems” required for matches to be staged at Old Trafford are secure, ensuring the team can host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

“The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimize the ongoing IT disruption,” United said in a statement. “Although this is a sophisticated operation by organized cyber criminals, the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this eventuality.

“Our cyber defenses identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.”

United said it was not aware of any breach of personal data from supporters.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | Tech News

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Ex-Homeland Security official Mayorkas returns under Biden

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up