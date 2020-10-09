CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council criticizes exec over virus aid | Northam details experience with virus | Latest test results in DC region
The Latest: Under-21 qualifier postponed because of virus

The Associated Press

October 9, 2020, 11:04 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The qualifying match between host Iceland and Italy in the Under-21 European Championship has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among the traveling team.

The Italian delegation has been put in quarantine by Icelandic health authorities.

The Italian soccer federation says “two players and member of staff of the under-21 side tested positive for COVID-19 after a swab test undertaken upon arrival at the airport.”

It was unclear when UEFA could reschedule the game.

Italy is second and Iceland third in the group after six matches. Ireland leads the group.

The final tournament is scheduled for next year in Hungary and Slovenia. It is split between a group stage in March and knockout rounds starting in May.

