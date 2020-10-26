The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ A third club in the…

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

A third club in the 10-team Swiss soccer league has gone into quarantine because of multiple positive tests for COVID-19.

Vaduz, a club from Liechtenstein that plays in the Swiss league, will not be allowed to hold training sessions until Nov. 3.

The Swiss league says it postponed Vaduz’s game at Lausanne that had been set for Saturday.

Sion’s first-team squad is also in 10-day quarantine and its game at Lucerne this weekend is postponed. Sion’s president has called for the league to pause during the current spike of coronavirus cases and resume in the spring with a halved program of 18 rounds.

Basel’s team came out of quarantine Monday after its past two games were postponed.

___

Italian soccer club Reggiana says 21 players and six staff members have the coronavirus.

The Serie B team’s coach and assistant coach and among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reggiana’s game against Cittadella on Saturday was postponed.

___

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and winger Jens Petter Hauge have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s Serie A match against Roma.

Milan says three staff members are also positive for COVID-19.

The team says all five individuals are asymptomatic and “they have immediately entered isolation in their homes and the relevant local health authorities have been informed.”

Milan leads the Italian league with four wins from four matches.

___

A player and a member of the medical staff at Belgian soccer club Anderlecht have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says the unnamed people have both been placed in self-isolation. Residents in Belgium who test positive for the virus are asked to quarantine for seven days.

Anderlecht is the most successful club in Belgium with 34 league titles.

Several Anderlecht players had already tested positive for the virus in September. More than 10,500 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Belgium.

___

