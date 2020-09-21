RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Gundogan the latest Man City player to contract coronavirus

The Associated Press

September 21, 2020, 6:15 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has become the latest Manchester City player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Premier League club gave no details of Gundogan’s condition on Monday, only saying he would be self isolating for 10 days based on government protocols.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” City said.

Two weeks ago, City announced Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had contracted COVID-19.

City opens its season on Monday night against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

