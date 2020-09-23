CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to begin some in-person classes | Experts warn about flu, virus 'twin-demic' | US death toll hits 200,000
Actor Ryan Reynolds looking to invest in Welsh soccer club

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 4:22 PM

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be making an unlikely foray into the soccer business.

Wrexham, a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, revealed Wednesday that Reynolds and McElhenney are the “two extremely well-known individuals” the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million).

Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Wrexham has been a fan-owned club since 2011. Members of its supporters trust voted at a special general meeting Tuesday in favor of allowing talks to start with Reynolds and McElhenney.

“In due course,” Wrexham said in a statement, “Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.”

The National League — the division in which Wrexham plays — has yet to start its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

