The Latest: France midfielder Pogba tests positive for virus

The Associated Press

August 27, 2020, 8:38 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

France coach Didier Deschamps says midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been left out of the national team squad.

Deschamps says “he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning.”

Pogba has been replaced in the squad by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

