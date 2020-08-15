CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Lyon stuns Man City 3-1 to reach Champions League semifinals

The Associated Press

August 15, 2020, 5:05 PM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Lyon stunned Manchester City to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time in a decade, with Moussa Dembélé scoring twice for the French outsiders Saturday to seal a 3-1 win that sets up a meeting with Bayern Munich.

One of the most expensively assembled squads in football history lost to the team that finished seventh in the French league and needs to lift the European Cup for the first time to return to the competition next season.

It leaves Pep Guardiola without a Champions League title since 2011 with Barcelona, falling short in three attempts with Bayern Munich and once again in his fourth season at City.

Guardiola’s decision to deploy an unfamiliar five-man defense to match Lyon’s system backfired with the back line easily beaten for Maxwel Cornet to score in the 24th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne equalized in the 69th but Dembélé restored the lead 10 minutes later. And there was a glaring miss by City forward Raheem Sterling, blazing the ball over an empty net, before Dembélé scored again.

