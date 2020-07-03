FOURTH OF JULY: FAQs: Flyovers and fireworks | Local celebrations | Metro's July 4 service | Beach Weather | More News
Home » Soccer News » The Latest: Latvia to…

The Latest: Latvia to play Montenegro in soccer friendly

The Associated Press

July 3, 2020, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Latvian soccer federation says its national team will play a postponed friendly at Montenegro on Oct. 7.

The match in Podgorica was originally scheduled to be played on March 26 but was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltic News Service reported the new date.

Soccer has resumed around much of Europe in empty stadiums. The Champions League is scheduled to be completed in August at a mini-tournament in Portugal.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up