AP Top WorldCup News at 3:32 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Analysis: The NBA is proceeding with extreme caution Court ends 1st Swiss trial in FIFA probe without judgment Swiss prosecutors…

Analysis: The NBA is proceeding with extreme caution Court ends 1st Swiss trial in FIFA probe without judgment Swiss prosecutors intend to drop 1 FIFA case against Blatter US prosecutors allege bribes in 2018, 2022 World Cup votes South Korean soccer team tells of ‘rough’ match in Pyongyang Away from glitzy stadiums, Qatar migrants live for cricket Coe addresses low turnout at worlds, heat and doping scandal South Korea faces potential WCup qualifier in North Korea Mongolia awaits star players in 2022 World Cup qualifying US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.