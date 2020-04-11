AP Top WorldCup News at 7:24 a.m. EDT

Swiss prosecutors intend to drop 1 FIFA case against Blatter
US prosecutors allege bribes in 2018, 2022 World Cup votes
South Korean soccer team tells of ‘rough’ match in Pyongyang
Away from glitzy stadiums, Qatar migrants live for cricket
Coe addresses low turnout at worlds, heat and doping scandal
South Korea faces potential WCup qualifier in North Korea
Mongolia awaits star players in 2022 World Cup qualifying
US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0
The Latest: Parade for World Cup champions set in NYC
Column: US women win World Cup on their own terms
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.