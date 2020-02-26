Rangers beat Braga 1-0 to reach Europa League’s last 16

Ryan Kent scored to send Rangers into the last 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 win over Braga…

Ryan Kent scored to send Rangers into the last 16 of the Europa League with a 1-0 win over Braga on Wednesday.

Rangers advanced 4-2 on aggregate after coming from 2-0 down at home last week to win 3-2 in the first leg.

Ianis Hagi, who netted twice in that comeback, missed a penalty just before halftime but then set up Kent for the winner in the 61st.

Hagi launched a ball over Braga’s high line for Kent to run onto, and the forward drilled a left-footed finish into the corner.

It was the only round-of-32 game to be played ahead of Thursday’s regular schedule, when Braga’s Portuguese rival Porto plays at home. Braga’s and Porto’s stadiums are within 45 minutes of each other and UEFA regulations prohibit having two games in close vicinity at the same time to ease pressure on security and infrastructure.

