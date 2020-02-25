FIFA bans former council member from Uruguay for 1 year

ZURICH (AP) — Former FIFA Council member Wilmar Valdez was banned from soccer for one year on Tuesday for breaking…

ZURICH (AP) — Former FIFA Council member Wilmar Valdez was banned from soccer for one year on Tuesday for breaking his duty of loyalty.

FIFA said its ethics committee judges also imposed a 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,200) fine on Valdez, the former president of Uruguay’s soccer federation.

The case related to Valdez’s involvement in “various projects and tenders” by the Uruguayan federation.

Media reports of audio recordings from 2016 which linked Valdez to potential wrongdoing gave FIFA investigators evidence to open a case.

FIFA said “based on the content of the recordings, Mr Valdez had breached his fiduciary duty towards the (Uruguay soccer federation).”

Valdez briefly led CONMEBOL in fallout from a U.S. investigation of corruption linked to FIFA that removed a generation of the continent’s soccer officials in 2015.

