Everton comes from 2 goals down to beat Watford 3-2 in EPL

WATFORD, England (AP) — Theo Walcott struck a last-minute winner as 10-man Everton came from two goals down to beat…

WATFORD, England (AP) — Theo Walcott struck a last-minute winner as 10-man Everton came from two goals down to beat Watford 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Yerry Mina scored twice in first-half stoppage time to haul the visitors level and, despite losing Fabian Delph to a red card in the 71st minute, Walcott netted on the break to seal a remarkable victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Watford appeared on course for another good result in its battle against the drop as Adam Masina’s first goal in more than three years and a strike by Roberto Pereyra had the hosts two goals ahead.

Everton was stung by a last-gasp comeback from Newcastle in its last game, but its own late show moved the team up to ninth in the standings, ending a run of 35 league matches in which it was winless having conceded the opening goal.

Watford stayed in the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.