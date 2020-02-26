Bayern striker Lewandowski ruled out 4 weeks with fracture

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for around four weeks after fracturing his…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for around four weeks after fracturing his shinbone in Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win at Chelsea.

Bayern said Wednesday that the Polish striker “fractured the tibia where it meets the left knee joint” and will need “10 days of immobilization in a cast” before he can begin working on his comeback.

Lewandowski set up two goals for Serge Gnabry and scored the third for Bayern as the German team closed in on the Champions League quarterfinals with a dominant performance in London. But he will now miss the return leg in Munich, as well as Bundesliga games against Hoffenheim, Augsburg, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, and the German Cup quarterfinal at Schalke.

Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 25 goals in 23 games. Defending champion Bayern leads the league by one point ahead of Leipzig with 11 games still to play.

