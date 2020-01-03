Home » Soccer News » Tottenham and England striker…

Tottenham and England striker Kane out with torn hamstring

The Associated Press

January 3, 2020, 11:49 AM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane sustained a tear in his left hamstring muscle during the 1-0 loss at Southampton, the London club said Friday.

Tottenham did not give a timescale for Kane’s absence, only saying: “Our medical staff will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing.”

Kane was injured in the second half of Wednesday’s Premier League game. The England captain played every minute of Tottenham’s other three games over the hectic festive period.

“Head up,” Kane said in a tweet he posted before Tottenham announced the nature of his injury. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

