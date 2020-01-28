Soccer star Hegerberg’s season ended by serious knee injury

LYON, France (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg’s season was ended by a serious right knee injury that needs…

LYON, France (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg’s season was ended by a serious right knee injury that needs surgery.

European champion Lyon said Tuesday that the Norwegian striker ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in a training session. An operation will be scheduled within days.

“This is a setback for me,” the 24-year-old Hegerberg wrote on her Twitter account, “but I’m going to work through this with all my heart and energy. The best is yet to come.”

Hegerberg’s goals have helped Lyon with four straight Women’s Champions League titles and five French league titles.

She won the inaugural women’s Ballon d’Or award in 2018 as the world’s best player. She was widely praised for refusing a request to dance provocatively on stage at the ceremony in Paris.

Hegerberg’s injury ruled her out Sunday’s 5-0 win over Reims. Lyon leads Paris Saint-Germain by three points at the top of the standings.

Hegerberg scored nine goals in four Champions League games this season, but will miss Lyon’s quarterfinal games against Bayern Munich on March 25 and April 1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.