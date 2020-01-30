Home » Soccer News » MLS, players extend labor…

MLS, players extend labor deal through Feb 7

The Associated Press

January 30, 2020, 12:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer and its players are extending their collective bargaining agreement for a week through Feb. 7.

The league and the Major League Soccer Players Association issued a joint statement Thursday stating “the two groups have engaged in productive discussions and will continue to negotiate.”

The current five-year deal had been set to expire Friday night.

