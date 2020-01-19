Man United set to be without Rashford for at least 6 weeks

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is set to be out for at least six weeks with…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is set to be out for at least six weeks with a stress fracture of the back, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Sunday.

The 22-year-old Rashford sustained the injury after being introduced as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves.

“He’s suffered a bad injury, it’s a stress fracture,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports television after Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool. “It happened against Wolverhampton and it is not something that has happened before. I’m looking at Marcus to be out for a while.

“He won’t be back, I’m not a doctor so I don’t know exactly, but we are looking at several weeks and then some rehab after that probably.”

United is fifth in the Premier League and looking at striking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

“We’ve had many injuries to big players this season, it’s just an unfortunate position that we are in,” Solskjaer said. “The window is open and it might be that we look at something for the short term.

“We are not desperately looking. We are looking at numbers and, if the right one is there for us, then something might be possible.”

__

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.