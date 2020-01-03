3 held in Greece over Bulgarian fan’s death in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Three people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the killing of a Bulgarian soccer fan…

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Three people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the killing of a Bulgarian soccer fan during an attack by PAOK Thessaloniki supporters, Greek police said Monday.

A police statement said two Greek men, one 26 and the other 24, were taken into custody late Sunday and accused of participation in the attack a few hours earlier.

A 26-year-old Greek woman was also arrested on suspicion of having run over the fallen victim with her car and having abandoned the scene, an incident police believe was not linked with the earlier attack.

It was still unclear if the 28-year-old Botev Plovdiv fan was already dead when he was run over by the car. Another two Bulgarian men were injured in the attack by more than a dozen PAOK fans.

Botev Plovdiv supporters are linked with Thessaloniki-based team Aris —- PAOK’s biggest rival in the city. On Saturday, the three had attended the Aris-PAOK derby in which Aris beat league-leading PAOK 4-2.

Police said the three Bulgarians were among a group of people suddenly attacked by the PAOK fans. The others were able to run away.

