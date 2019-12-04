Wolves beat West Ham 2-0, pile pressure back on Pellegrini

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers increased the pressure on West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini with a 2-0 win at…

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers increased the pressure on West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini with a 2-0 win at Molineux on Wednesday that extended the team’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 10 matches.

West Ham’s surprise win at Chelsea on Saturday bought Pellegrini some time but the heat is back on the Chilean coach after his side slipped to a sixth defeat in nine Premier League games.

Leander Dendoncker and Patrick Cutrone earned the hosts a comfortable win, keeping them in fifth place after 15 games.

Dendoncker scored off Joao Moutinho’s 23rd-minute corner to give Wolves the lead and Cutrone wrapped up the three points with a low shot into the corner in the 86th, soon after replacing Raul Jimenez.

Wolves didn’t win any of their first six games but now haven’t lost since being beaten by Chelsea on Sept. 14, the first time they have been undefeated in 10 top-flight matches since January 1972.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.