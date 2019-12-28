Tribute paid at Scottish game after death of lottery winner

PARTICK, Scotland (AP) — A minute’s applause was held before a Scottish soccer game on Saturday to commemorate the death…

PARTICK, Scotland (AP) — A minute’s applause was held before a Scottish soccer game on Saturday to commemorate the death of a club’s majority shareholder who won more than $200 million in one of Europe’s biggest lottery jackpots.

Partick Thistle players paid their own tribute to Colin Weir, who died on Friday at the age of 71 after a short illness, by wearing black armbands during the second-tier fixture against Greenock Morton.

Weir and his wife, Chris, won 161 million pounds (now $210 million) in the EuroMillions jackpot in 2011 and invested in Partick Thistle, his favorite team. Last month, he secured a majority shareholding at the club and promised to give the 55% shareholding directly to a fans group by March 2020.

Partick is in next-to-last place in the Scottish Championship standings.

