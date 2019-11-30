Yokohama on verge of J-League title after win over Kawasaki

TOKYO (AP) — Yokohama F Marinos took a major step toward its first J-League title since 2004 with a 4-1…

TOKYO (AP) — Yokohama F Marinos took a major step toward its first J-League title since 2004 with a 4-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday.

The victory gave Yokohama a three-point advantage and a seven-goal lead in goal difference over second-place FC Tokyo. The two teams play each other in the final round next Saturday.

FC Tokyo, which was held to a 1-1 draw with Urawa Reds, would have to beat hosts Yokohama by at least four goals to claim its first title.

Brazilian striker Erik scored two goals for Yokohama on Saturday with Teruhito Nakagawa and Keita Endo also finding the net. Leandro Damiao scored the lone goal for Kawasaki.

Also, Vissel Kobe beat third-place Kashima Antlers 3-1, Gamba Osaka defeated Matsumoto Yamaga 4-1 and Jubilo Iwata beat Nagoya Grampus 2-1.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.