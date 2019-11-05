PSG coach Tuchel rules himself out of vacant Bayern job

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s not interested in the vacant Bayern Munich job and that…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s not interested in the vacant Bayern Munich job and that he’s committed to seeing out his contract with the French champion.

Bayern fired coach Niko Kovac on Sunday, one day after the seven-time defending German champion lost 5-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt for its heaviest Bundesliga defeat in more than 10 years.

Tuchel, a German, was touted among possible candidates and has reportedly been contacted by Bayern.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday ahead of the Champions League group game against Club Brugge, Tuchel said: “It doesn’t interest me because I’m PSG coach,” adding that “I have a contract and I can’t think for one minute about other clubs.”

The 46-year-old Tuchel signed a new PSG contract last season until June 2021.

