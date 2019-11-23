Pressure on Silva as Everton loses at home to Norwich 2-0

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Norwich climbed off the bottom of the English Premier League by beating Everton 2-0 for its…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Norwich climbed off the bottom of the English Premier League by beating Everton 2-0 for its first away win of the season, piling the pressure back on home manager Marco Silva on Saturday.

After a goalless 10 hours and 20 minutes on the road, Norwich scored through Todd Cantwell — his first goal since the team’s last league success, at home to Manchester City in September — and added an injury-time effort from Dennis Srbeny.

The win lifted Daniel Farke’s side to within a point of escaping the bottom three and left Everton just four points above the relegation zone, after a sixth defeat in nine league games.

Silva is looking over his shoulder as seven of Everton’s next nine matches are against tough opponents — second-placed Leicester (twice), Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City.

