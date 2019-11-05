Chile calls off friendly against Bolivia due to protests

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s soccer federation has called off the national’s team’s friendly against Bolivia because of protests in…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s soccer federation has called off the national’s team’s friendly against Bolivia because of protests in both South American nations.

The game was set to be played Friday but federation head Sebastián Moreno said Tuesday it has been suspended. However, the game against Peru in Lima four days later is still set to go ahead.

Chile has been in political turmoil for almost 20 days since demonstrations began last month after the government announced a hike in subway fares. The protests have expanded to include demands over education, health services and economic inequality.

They have forced the cancellation of two major international summits, and at least 20 people have died in violent clashes, looting and arson.

Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said he will use players of foreign clubs in the friendly against Peru so that those from the domestic league are available for the rest of the competition.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.