Home » Soccer News » Toronto FC beats Rapids…

Toronto FC beats Rapids 3-2, spoiling Fraser’s homecoming

The Associated Press

September 15, 2019, 7:21 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 70th minute and Toronto FC beat Colorado 3-2 on Sunday to spoil Rapids coach Robin Fraser’s homecoming.

Fraser, a former Toronto assistant coach, had won three straight since taking charge of the Rapids (10-15-6) on Aug. 25.

Tsubasa Endoh and Alejandro Pozuelo scored to give Toronto (12-10-9) an early 2-0 lead. Keegan Rosenberry and Sam Nicholson countered for Colorado, with Nicholson tying it in the 62nd minute.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Other Sports News Soccer News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up