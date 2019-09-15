The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Gyasi Zardes and Luis Diaz scored and the Columbus Crew beat the Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday.

Zardes tied it for Columbus (9-15-7) in the 53rd minute, and Diaz scored the winner in the 60th minute. Miles Robinson sealed the victory with an own goal in 85th.

Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Atlanta (15-11-3) in the 19th minute with his 24th goal of the season. He has scored in an MLS-record 14 games in a row.

LOS ANGELES FC 1, UNION 1, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored in the 43rd minute to give Los Angeles FC the tie with Philadelphia.

Kacper Przybylko scored for Philadelphia (15-8-7) in the third minute. LAFC is 19-4-7.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Keaton Parks scored his first MLS goal, Alexandru Mitrita broke a tie and New York City FC beat San Jose.

Parks tied it for NYCFC (16-5-9) in the 40th minute, and Mitrita scored in the 43rd. Chris Wondolowski scored for San Jose (13-12-5).

FC CINCINNATI 1, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Allan Cruz scored in the first minute in expansion FC Cincinnati’s victory over Montreal.

Przemyslaw Tyton made one save for the shutout. FC Cincinnati (6-21-3) snapped a four-game losing skid and nine-game winless streak. Evan Bush made two saves for the Impact (11-16-4).

REVOLUTION 3, ORLANDO CITY 3, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored twice for Orlando City in the tie with New England.

Dom Dwyer also scored for Orlando City (9-13-9). Cristian Penilla and Gustavo Bou scored for New England (10-10-10), and there was an own goal.

FIRE 4, FC DALLAS 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored twice to help Chicago beat FC Dallas.

Przemyslaw Frankowski and Nemanja Nikolic also scored for Chicago (9-12-10). Dallas dropped to 12-11-7.

WHITECAPS 2, DYNAMO 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero scored in the 90th minute to lift Vancouver past Houston.

Hwang In-beom also scored to help Vancouver (7-14-10) end a three-game losing streak. Mauro Manotas scored for Houston (10-16-4).

