Amsterdam police detain 100 Lille fans ahead of Ajax match

The Associated Press

September 17, 2019, 11:42 AM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam police say they have detained about 100 Lille fans ahead of the French club’s Champions League match against Ajax.

Police said in a tweet Tuesday that the fans were detained for offenses including disrupting public order, setting off fireworks and violence.

The fans were gathered at a metro station near the Johan Crujff Arena, which is hosting Tuesday night’s match.

