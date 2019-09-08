American midfielder Alfredo Morales has strained right groin

Home » Soccer News » American midfielder Alfredo Morales…

The Associated Press

September 8, 2019, 1:12 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — American midfielder Alfredo Morales has been diagnosed with a strained right groin.

Morales was hurt near the end of a 3-0 exhibition loss to Mexico on Friday night at East Rutherford, New Jersey. The U.S. Soccer Federation said after the game that he would have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury and announced the diagnosis on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, in his second season with Fortuna Duesseldorf, was playing his first international match since May 2016.

