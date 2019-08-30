Sevilla held by Celta Vigo to 1-1 draw after fans’ tribute

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla took a late lead but it lasted only three minutes as its perfect start to the…

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla took a late lead but it lasted only three minutes as its perfect start to the Spanish league ended with a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo on Friday.

Fans and players observed a minute’s silence before the game after Thursday’s death from a type of bone cancer of the 9-year-old daughter of former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique. The tribute will be repeated for all matches in Spain this weekend.

Franco Vázquez put the hosts ahead in the 81st minute at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, but Celta quickly equalized with a goal by Denis Suárez in a game Sevilla had dominated from the start.

Celta was yet to hit the target when Suárez found the net to level the match in Seville.

Sevilla opened with wins at Espanyol and promoted Granada to lead the league after the first two rounds for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Celta had started with a loss to Real Madrid and a win against Valencia, both at home. The loss to Sevilla extended Celta’s winless streak away from home to 13 league matches. It has lost eight matches and drawn five since winning at Villarreal last December.

Later Friday, Athletic Bilbao defeated Real Sociedad 2-0 in the Basque Country derby, with Iñaki Williams and Raúl Garcia scoring in the first half.

The victory left Athletic, which opened with a win against Barcelona, at the top of the standings with seven points after three matches, tied with Sevilla.

Athletic hasn’t lost in 16 straight matches at its San Mamés Stadium, with the last defeat coming against Real Sociedad.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona visits promoted Osasuna on Saturday, while on Sunday Atlético Madrid hosts Eibar and Real Madrid plays at Villarreal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.