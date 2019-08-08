Man City winger Sane to undergo surgery on ligament damage

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is facing a lengthy layoff with anterior cruciate ligament damage.

City says the German, who limped off in the early stages of Sunday’s Community Shield win over Liverpool, will undergo surgery in the coming week.

City has not put a timetable on Sane’s return, but Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy have both spent months on the sidelines with similar problems in recent seasons. Reconstructive surgery for a torn ACL generally has a recovery time of several months.

City opens its Premier League title defense against West Ham on Saturday.

