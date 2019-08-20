FIFA sends in emergency team to run Egypt’s soccer body

ZURICH (AP) — Rocked by the surprise early exit of a national team featuring Mohamed Salah at its home African…

ZURICH (AP) — Rocked by the surprise early exit of a national team featuring Mohamed Salah at its home African Cup of Nations last month, Egyptian soccer is getting an emergency management team from FIFA.

Soccer’s world body says it appointed a panel of four men and one woman to manage the Egypt soccer federation until fresh elections within one year.

Egypt’s round of 16 loss against South Africa provoked coach Javier Aguirre and his staff to be fired before federation president Hany Abo Rida and other board members resigned.

Abo Rida remains on FIFA’s ruling committee, where he has represented Africa for 10 years.

The Egypt federation is getting millions of dollars from FIFA for a project in Cairo to build a new headquarters and housing base for national teams.

