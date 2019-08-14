Dynamo Kyiv fires coach after Champions League failure

Dynamo Kyiv has fired coach Alexander Khatskevich a day after crashing out of Champions League qualifying.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv has fired coach Alexander Khatskevich a day after crashing out of Champions League qualifying.

Dynamo faced Belgian club Brugge in the third qualifying round and lost 4-3 on aggregate after a 3-3 draw Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital, which was formerly known as Kiev.

It was the third season in a row that Dynamo was eliminated in Champions League qualification.

Khatskevich took over in 2017 after a stint with the national team of his native Belarus. Dynamo lost out to rival Shakhtar Donetsk by two points in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and sits third in the table this season after three games.

The club says that “together with him, the entire first-team coaching staff has been fired.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.