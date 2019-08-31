Arsenal sells Monreal to Sociedad, loans Elneny to Besiktas

Arsenal has sold left back Nacho Monreal to Real Sociedad and loaned Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny to Besiktas for the rest of the season.

Monreal ends his 6 1/2-year stay at Arsenal after joining from Malaga and making 251 appearances. He was facing competition for his place from offseason signing Kieran Tierney, who is currently injured, and Sead Kolasinac.

Elneny has played 89 times for Arsenal since moving from Basel in 2016.

Arsenal announced both departures on Saturday.

