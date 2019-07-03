US women’s soccer jersey is No. 1 Nike seller as team gears up for World Cup Finals

The defending World Cup champs have another No. 1 to add to their impressive record — this time in jersey sales.

Nike’s U.S. Women’s National Team home shirt is now the best selling soccer jersey in a single season for men or women on Nike’s website.

Heidi Burgett, senior director for Global Communications at Nike, shared the news on Twitter.

The jersey, which sells for $90 on Nike.com, is described as “a throwback to the legendary team that won the trophy in 1999 and forever changed the landscape of football in their country.”

The white shirt with striped sleeve cuffs is also a nod to living legends and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champs Mia Hamm and Julie Foudy.

This jersey also has three stars above the crest, which represent “the team’s world titles and dominance over the years,” according to the product website.

Nike sponsors 14 of the 24 teams in this summer’s World Cup, including France and England, both of whom the U.S. defeated 2-1.

The USWNT will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal match, either the Netherlands or Sweden, on Sunday in the World Cup final at 11 a.m. EST.

