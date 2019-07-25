US men’s soccer to play Uruguay at St Louis on Sept 10

The U.S. men's soccer team will play Uruguay in an exhibition at St. Louis' Busch Stadium on Sept. 10, four days after the Americans face Mexico at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Uruguay in an exhibition at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Sept. 10, four days after the Americans face Mexico at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The match, announced Thursday, is the final friendly of the year for the Americans.

Both games are on FIFA dates, allowing the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match.

The Americans finish their first year under new coach Gregg Berhalter with the new CONCACAF Nations League, hosting Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15, and playing at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.

After failing to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Americans start qualifying for the 2022 World Cup next June.

St. Louis is among the candidates for a Major League Soccer expansion team.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.