United States extends FIFA rankings lead with World Cup win

ZURICH (AP) — The United States has extended its lead in the FIFA rankings by retaining the World Cup.

The American women’s fourth world title built a record points lead over No. 2 Germany, which lost in the quarterfinals against Sweden.

The Netherlands used its runner-up finish last Sunday to rise five places to No. 3, above World Cup host France which lost to the U.S. in the quarterfinals.

England was fourth at the World Cup yet drops out of the top 4 rankings to No. 5, edging third-placed Sweden which rises three to No. 6.

With qualifying games for the 2020 Olympics also played in the past month, there are a record 158 national teams ranked. That leaves 53 FIFA member federations without an active team in the rankings.

