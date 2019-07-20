Home » Soccer News » Badji, Ferreira score; FC…

Badji, Ferreira score; FC Dallas beats Sporting KC 2-0

The Associated Press

July 20, 2019, 10:59 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dominique Badji and Jesús Ferreira scored and FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 on Saturday night.

Badji opened the scoring for FC Dallas (9-8-5) in the 37th minute. A miscommunication between Sporting KC’s Seth Sinovic and Gianluca Busio led to an errant pass into the middle of the penalty area that Michael Barrios chased down and fed to Badji for the finish.

Ferreira maneuvered past both Sporting KC center backs, Botond Baráth and Matt Besler, and slotted home a close-range finish in the 57th minute.

Sporting KC (6-8-7) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

