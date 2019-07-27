Altidore scores in Toronto FC’s 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored for the fourth straight game and Toronto FC beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-1 on…

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored for the fourth straight game and Toronto FC beat expansion FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.

Altidore made it 2-0 in the 50th minute, curling a shot from outside the penalty box past a diving Przemyslaw Tyton. Altidore has nine goals in 13 games this season for Toronto (9-9-5).

Emmanuel Ledesma scored for Cincinnati (5-16-2) in the 58th minute.

Nick DeLeon opened the scoring for Toronto in the 16th minute.

