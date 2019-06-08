202
Home » Soccer News » Willian practices with Brazilian…

Willian practices with Brazilian team ahead of Copa América

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 5:28 pm 06/08/2019 05:28pm
Share

The Chelsea forward who is replacing injured soccer star Neymar on Brazil's national team in an upcoming Copa América match has begun practicing with squad.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Chelsea forward who is replacing injured soccer star Neymar on Brazil’s Copa América squad began practicing with the team on Saturday.

The naming of Willian to Brazil’s national team comes after Neymar suffered an ankle injury in a friendly against Qatar Wednesday and as the Brazilian star faces a rape allegation. He denies the accusation.

“I am here to help in the best possible way. If (the coach) needs me for a few minutes, I’m ready to play,” Willian told The Associated Press.

Willian, 30, has played 65 games with Brazil’s national team and scored eight goals. He last played in the May 29 final of the Europa League between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Brazil plays Honduras on Sunday in a friendly match ahead of the Copa América.

Neymar’s European league club, Paris Saint-Germain, said the Brazilian player had suffered a “severe external lateral ligament sprain” to his ankle in the Qatar friendly.

Two team doctors say Neymar “is expected to return to the field in four weeks,” according to a team statement.

Neymar’s injury came shortly after a 26-year-old model accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel on May 15.

Najila Trindade testified to Sao Paulo police for about six hours on Friday. In an earlier SBT television interview, she said Neymar became aggressive after she refused to have unprotected sex with him. She said the player had sexual intercourse with her despite her refusal and hit her repeatedly.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in the television interviews earlier this week.

Neymar has yet to testify in the case but his image rights holder, NR Sports, said in a statement Friday that it is working with the player’s legal team to “shorten the completion of police process and prove his innocence.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Other Sports News Soccer News Sports World News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Today in History: June 15
Primary day in Virginia
Celebrity birthdays June 9-15
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families